Hi! Thanks for following my blog for over a decade now. Publishing platforms have evolved, so I’m moving my essays (and much more) over to Substack. My site is called The Woodlands, since I live and write from the Kisatchie National Forest. Please check it out by pressing this button:

You can subscribe for free. Subscribers receive a new post in their inbox automatically each week. You never have to pay for this basic subscription.

Eventually there will be special offerings for paid subscribers. There will be additional essays, notes, and even a podcast. Proceeds will be used as alms in Louisiana, the United States, and across the world. You can pledge now if you like. You won’t be charged until the paid function is activated. Either way, I hope to see you soon.

Jake

