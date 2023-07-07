fbpx
Select Page

A Vacation Break

by | Jul 7, 2023 | Uncategorized | 5 comments

Friends, I’m stepping away from weekly posts for the remainder of July and the first week of August. I’ll be taking some time to recharge and to work on my next book. The book’s theme is discipleship in a changing spiritual landscape. Enjoy your summer! I’ll be back in touch next month…….. Jake

Time for rest, renewal, and finishing the next book.

5 Comments

  1. Bret Durrett
    Bret Durrett on July 7, 2023 at 8:50 am

    I hope that you enjoy a well-deserved and blessed vacation! Looking forward to the new book

    Reply
  2. Wayne Ervin Carter
    Wayne Ervin Carter on July 7, 2023 at 9:20 am

    Have a wonderful time of relaxation and refreshment!

    Reply
  3. Canayjun
    Canayjun on July 7, 2023 at 9:28 am

    You deserve a break. God bless you. Be refreshed. <

    Reply
  4. Michael Moore
    Michael Moore on July 7, 2023 at 9:45 am

    Enjoy your break and can’t wait to see what the next book holds!!

    Reply
  5. cathytea
    cathytea on July 7, 2023 at 12:33 pm

    Have a great recharge!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: