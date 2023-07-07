Friends, I’m stepping away from weekly posts for the remainder of July and the first week of August. I’ll be taking some time to recharge and to work on my next book. The book’s theme is discipleship in a changing spiritual landscape. Enjoy your summer! I’ll be back in touch next month…….. Jake
A Vacation Break
by jakeowensby | Jul 7, 2023 | Uncategorized | 5 comments
I hope that you enjoy a well-deserved and blessed vacation! Looking forward to the new book
Have a wonderful time of relaxation and refreshment!
You deserve a break. God bless you. Be refreshed. <
Enjoy your break and can’t wait to see what the next book holds!!
Have a great recharge!