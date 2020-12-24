Merry Christmas! Thanks to all my readers for the gift of your time and for sharing your thoughts and insights with me.

Please join me for a brief virtual worship service. I’m sending it a bit early so that, if you like, you can participate later this evening. If you follow me on FB, the service will be there at 6:00 p.m. CT as well.

We’ll begin in the dark, listening to the hymn “In the Bleak Midwinter.” Then we move to prayer for light, the Christmas story, more carols, prayers, and a meditation

The prayers are from The Book of Common Prayer. The hymn tunes are from a copyright-free site. If you know the words, please sing along (or grab a song book).

The hymns include “Angels We Have Heard on High,” “Hark the Herald Angels Sing,” “O Little Town of Bethlehem,” “Silent Night,” and “Joy to the World.”

Love, peace, and joy to you all!